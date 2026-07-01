Riley Gaines Says Fight Over Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Isn't Over After SCOTUS Ruling

Riley Gaines says the Supreme Court may have settled some legal fights when it comes to transgender athletes ... but she's already looking toward the next battle.

One day after SCOTUS upheld state laws restricting transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's school sports teams, Riley stopped by "TMZ Live" to weigh in on the ruling.

Riley says the ban is great for girls in many states, but not all ... so her work on their behalf continues.

A former NCAA swimmer who is adamant trans athletes should compete according to their sex at birth, Riley explains why talk of a trans "ban" is misleading ... and why the ruling's effectiveness is all about location, location, location.

Riley tells us she's not backing off the issue anytime soon, either ... promising to keep the fight going in states where she believes federal law is not being following ... while also taking aim at leaders like California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Riley -- who hosts The Riley Gaines Show (available on FOX News platforms) -- also sounds off on the LGBTQ community, her relationship with President Trump, and freedom.