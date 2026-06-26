'Thickest Teen' May Ling Says Third BBL Is Investment, Not Worried About Risks

May Ling isn't satisfied with being dubbed "Thickest Teen on Planet" ... so she's getting a third Brazilian Butt Lift ... and she tells us the rewards far outweigh the risks.

The OnlyFans model joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and we asked her why, at 19, would she risk going through so many dangerous surgeries to get a bigger booty ... and her answer is shocking!

May says OnlyFans has become a platform that allows her to invest in herself -- clearly, through BBLs -- and she sees the operations as a way of "customizing" her "character" like in a video game ... comparing what she's doing to how runway models or bodybuilders manage their bodies.

Her body has become her business, essentially ... and she sounds more worried about revenue and profit than surgical risks ... telling us there's risk associated with everything in life.

BBLs are considered one of the most dangerous plastic surgeries ... but May has her own way of coping with that reality.

As for how she got to this point ... May says she grew up homeless and had a parent who was not responsible with finances ... so, she went the opposite direction ... investing her money to make her booty bigger.

May got her first BBL at 18 years old, completed a second surgery at 19 and now is going for a third as part of her goal to surpass the current BBL record of 100 inches -- achieved by Gracie Bon.

These procedures ain't cheap ... she's already sunk $70,000 into cosmetic procedures ... and May tells us if her enhancements are paying off on OF.