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19-Year-Old May Ling Going For Biggest BBL Of All Time

'Thickest Teen on Planet' GETTING BUTTLOAD OF BBLs TO GET BIGGEST BUTT EVER

By TMZ Staff
Published
BBL Teen Going For Record Brazilian Butt Lift
Launch Gallery
Before And After The BBL Launch Gallery
May Ling/Framework Media

19-year-old May Ling is being dubbed "Thickest Teen on Planet" after getting a couple BBL surgeries ... but the buck -- or rather, the butt -- doesn't stop there ... she's going for an even bigger title.

Check out the gallery ... May is already thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, but it's not enough in her eyes ... she's now looking to get the biggest BBL of all time and, to do so, she is on a 6,000-calorie diet and undergoing a buttload of surgeries to shape her body.

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May Ling/Framework Media

The humble goal for 19-year-old May ... surpass the current BBL record of 100 inches -- achieved by Natasha Crown.

So, why did May decide she wanted everybody staring at her cake? Well, it all started when she got a BBL at 18 years old after deciding to become an OnlyFans model in an effort to escape poverty and support her sisters.

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May Ling/Framework Media

May then gained 30 pounds and got a second BBL for her 19th birthday, which earned her the title, "Thickest Teen on Planet."

Now, to set the BBL world record -- yes, that's a thing -- May plans to gain 100 pounds and get a third BBL, transferring all the new fat from her torso into her massive booty.

All told, May has spent $70,000 on plastic surgeries -- the two BBLs, plus a boob job and a bunch of lip fillers and Botox.

Watch out Natasha, May is coming for your crown!!!

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