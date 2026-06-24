19-Year-Old May Ling Going For Biggest BBL Of All Time

GETTING BUTTLOAD OF BBLs TO GET BIGGEST BUTT EVER

19-year-old May Ling is being dubbed "Thickest Teen on Planet" after getting a couple BBL surgeries ... but the buck -- or rather, the butt -- doesn't stop there ... she's going for an even bigger title.

Check out the gallery ... May is already thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, but it's not enough in her eyes ... she's now looking to get the biggest BBL of all time and, to do so, she is on a 6,000-calorie diet and undergoing a buttload of surgeries to shape her body.

The humble goal for 19-year-old May ... surpass the current BBL record of 100 inches -- achieved by Natasha Crown.

So, why did May decide she wanted everybody staring at her cake? Well, it all started when she got a BBL at 18 years old after deciding to become an OnlyFans model in an effort to escape poverty and support her sisters.

May then gained 30 pounds and got a second BBL for her 19th birthday, which earned her the title, "Thickest Teen on Planet."

Now, to set the BBL world record -- yes, that's a thing -- May plans to gain 100 pounds and get a third BBL, transferring all the new fat from her torso into her massive booty.

All told, May has spent $70,000 on plastic surgeries -- the two BBLs, plus a boob job and a bunch of lip fillers and Botox.