Lizzo Slams Trolls for 'Dumb Joke' About Her Weight in Fiery Instagram Post

Lizzo's Instagram name is apt ... because "Lizzobeeating" ate up all the haters online -- viciously tearing into people who are still making jokes about her appearance.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram Thursday to vent her frustrations ... explaining she saw a fat joke about her go viral recently -- and, she wants to remind her fans not to let anyone shame them about what they choose to do with their bodies.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lizzo writes, "Because when you’re big they talk sh*t, when you’re small they talk sh*t. Your body will never be good enough for them because it’s not FOR them. It’s for you. If I get a BBL mind ur business , if lose 100lbs mind ur business, if I gain every pound back and then some… mind ur f***ing business."

She then added a final dig, flaunting the only thing fat about her -- her wallet ... telling the trolls she "stays living with a paid off mortgage in yall b*tches heads. 🥱"

The star wrote the caption under a picture of her body ... with her curves just barely contained by a tiny bikini.

Lizzo recently got real about the beginnings of her weight loss journey -- telling fans in a Substack post she was suicidal at first, especially amid the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by several of her former dancers against her.

Lizzo's documented her health journey consistently on social media ... sharing videos and pics of her body as she got trimmer. She's dropped 16% of her body fat over the past couple of years.