Lizzo Says She Was Suicidal at the Start of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Lizzo just opened up about the start of her weight-loss journey two years ago -- and says back then, she was in such a dark place she was suicidal.

The singer -- who’s dropped 16% of her body fat -- says she was severely depressed when she first started losing weight in fall 2023 ... especially with the whole world turning its back on her in the middle of what she calls a vicious scandal -- the sexual-harassment lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers.

Lizzo wrote in a Substack post this weekend she shut out her loved ones and couldn’t trust anybody ... and was desperate to change how she felt about her body -- especially after years of hanging onto relationships that were deeply toxic and abusive following her dad’s death in 2009.

She says the weight loss was never about trying to be thin -- mainly 'cause she doesn’t think she’ll ever fit that conventional standard anyway -- but she did admit the way she was introduced to the world as this confident, body-positive superstar was borderline emotional abuse.

Nonetheless, even with people accusing her of internalized fatphobia, Lizzo says she basically trolled the hell out of every fat joke on the internet by dropping weight -- and at the end of the day, she’s gonna love herself no matter what the scale says!