Lizzo Sued for Copyright Infringement

Lizzo is facing a new legal battle ... she's being sued for allegedly ripping off another artist's song for one of her latest tracks that blew up on social media.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the GRC Trust is going after Lizzo and her label, Atlantic Records, claiming the singer sampled and copied parts of an original composition, "Win or Lose (We Tried)" it owns without permission.

GRC claims Lizzo's 2025 release "I'm Goin' In Till October," also known as "Good Jeans," dropped on TikTok and Instagram earlier this year and they claim lifts both instrumental and vocal elements from their copyrighted work.

A rep for Lizzi tells TMZ ... "We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit. To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."

The lawsuit goes on to claim the parties tried to reach a deal to sample the work but never reached an agreement.

The trust is suing Lizzo and her label for copyright infringement, saying they knowingly used the composition for commercial gain without paying for a license. The trust wants damages and an injunction blocking the exploitation of its song.