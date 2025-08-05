Lizzo Discusses How Her Weight Loss Has Changed Her Body Positivity

If there’s one thing Lizzo’s strutting with pride, it’s her weight loss -- and she’s spilling the tea on how the journey has totally flipped her perspective on body positivity.

The singer got real with Women's Health ... saying she's still rocking plus-size clothes with the same belly, rolls, and thighs, she’s just a smaller version of herself -- and she’s owning it!

Lizzo breaks it down, saying the body positivity movement isn’t about staying the same -- it’s about the radical act of daring to exist loudly in a world that keeps telling you you shouldn’t.

The singer made it clear that her body transformation is a work in progress -- and some of that 16% body fat she lost might come back. But Lizzo's totally at peace with it, and nobody's gonna shame her if she gets bigger.

Lizzo previously shut down Ozempic rumors, but she's also saying if she did use the weight loss drug or had surgery, she’d still be just as proud. After all, taking control of your body in a world that’s constantly judging isn’t easy, no matter the method.