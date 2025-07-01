Lizzo Reflects on Hitting Rock Bottom Amid Lawsuit Drama, 'I Could Die'

Lizzo just got brutally honest about the hell she’s been through -- from the bombshell lawsuit to harassment claims -- admitting she hit such a dark place, she seriously considered giving up on life.

The singer didn’t sugarcoat a thing in Women’s Health -- dropping the chilling question, "You ever get tired of living?" before revealing the pain ran so deep, she found herself thinking, "I could die."

Lizzo clarified she never tried to end her life before -- or even planned to -- but the hate got so loud, she started to wonder ... If everyone thinks I’m this awful person, then what’s the point of being here at all?

She said what helped snap her out of the darkness was Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" tour -- even though she was terrified to go, convinced the crowd might boo her. Instead she was flooded with love and support, and in that moment, it sparked her fight to take her power back.

You'll recall ... on top of the bombshell lawsuit from her former dancers -- Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez -- Lizzo was also hit by her ex-stylist Asha Daniels, who claimed she was worked into the ground with brutal 20-hour shifts.

In December, a judge dropped Lizzo from the lawsuit -- but her touring company’s still in hot water, facing serious allegations.