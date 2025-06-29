Lizzo Says Missy Elliott Can Collaborate on Any Song in New Mixtape

Play video content TMZ.com

Lizzo says it's a "Lizzo-Wayne summer" with her new mixtape "My Face Still Hurts From Smiling" ... and, she's got a couple great opportunities for collaboration.

We caught up with the singer-songwriter Friday in Los Angeles ... and, we had to ask about the new tape -- which she released earlier in the day -- that she says is totally inspired by Houston.

She told Billboard in an interview the mixtape was inspired by Lil Wayne ... so, we wanted to know which track she'd want Wayne to feature on -- and, for the remix, sounds like "Bend It Over" is her pick.

As for another artist she says inspired her -- Missy Elliott -- Lizzo's giving her free reign ... any track she wants to collab on is hers.

This is definitely Lizzo's summer ... 'cause she's not only got the new music out, but she said earlier this month her recent weight loss has elevated her life on all levels.