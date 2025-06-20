Lizzo Takes a Jab at Candace Owens on New SZA Duet
SZA & Lizzo Throwing Azz in the Studio 'Candace Owens Somewhere P*ssed!!!'
SZA and Lizzo were burning the midnight oil last night while cooking up something special in the studio -- hopefully to get a rise outta Candace Owens!!!
The two superstar artists enjoyed dinner together and then previewed their upcoming dance bop on Instagram, which SZA says will appear on Lizzo's new mixtape.
It's been 3 years since Lizzo dropped a full-length project, and she's clearing the air on her social media beefs.
Lizzo croons down on "City Girls up, Boys on their period ... Candace Owens somewhere p*ssed / N***a, kiss my woo! / N***a, get bent!!!"
Owens has been a longtime critic of Lizzo's flaunting of her overweight frame -- a frame that's been slimming down rapidly in the past few months.
Lizzo attributes her weight loss to a new outlook on life ... maybe Candace's tough love wasn't all that bad if it's inspiring her next Billboard chart entry!!!