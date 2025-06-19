Lizzo Says Weight Loss Has Elevated Her Life on All Levels

Play video content Just Trish Podcast

Lizzo’s keeping it real -- explaining that her weight loss wasn’t for fame, it was for herself ... and it’s paid off 'cause her life’s been totally leveled up.

Speaking on the 'Just Trish' podcast, the singer said she was hitting up the Met Gala carpet at her heaviest -- so size never blocked her shine. But now? She’s got that extra confidence and thinks she looks good as hell.

Lizzo said she actually believes the compliments now -- 'cause for once, she feels as good as everyone says she looks.

She said it wasn’t just shedding 16% of her body fat -- it was the skincare, the Invisalign, the whole glow-up package that’s taken her to a whole new level.

When host Trisha Paytas hit her with the Ozempic question, Lizzo didn’t flinch -- she flat-out said, "I've tried everything."