Lizzo Twerks and Holds Grammys in Teeny Bikini, on Video

Lizzo Feeling Good (& Hot) As Hell ... Shakin' Booty in Teeny Bikini!!!

Published
Getty / Instagram @lizzobeeating Composite

Lizzo is shaking what her momma gave her this Memorial Day Weekend ... proving "Truth Hurts" but her curves heal -- and flexing her Grammys ain't bad either!

The singer-songwriter put her recent weight loss on Instagram Saturday ... flaunting her bod in a tiny layered bikini on Instagram Saturday -- giving fans an ice pop-melting post to celebrate the holiday.

HEATIN' UP
Instagram / @lizzobeeating

She also showed off her lyrical prowess by pairing the body-shakin' post with a freestyle-type rap, singing ... "I've been fat, I've been skinny / B****es still ain't f***ing with me."

Lizzo -- after encouraging fans to wear her Yitty shapewear and lingerie line -- also declares she's tired of drama, and promises she'll be "shaking ass" all summer long. So, don't be surprised to see Lizzo baring all on your timeline, folks.

lizzo-3-05-24-2025
Instagram / @lizzobeeating

The Grammy-winner -- who makes sure to display her beloved Grammy trophies while twerking at one point -- posted the bootylicious clip shortly after she shared an image of herself posing in a blue bikini while grabbing her chest.

The itsy-bitsy bikini appears to be the one layered under the yellow, snake print two-piece she rocks in her rapping video.

Fans are well aware Lizzo has been feeling "Good as Hell" ever since she started her weight-loss journey a few years back ... thriving physically and mentally -- and dancing her backside off with excitement!

And, it looks like she's ready to fully indulge in a Hot Lizzo Summer ... whipping her buns out for all the sunny days ahead!

