Lizzo Flaunts Weight Loss in Tight Swimsuits for Yitty Brand

Lizzo's going sun's out, buns out at the beach this summer ... showing off her swimwear picks in a new IG video -- and, it's certainly going to be a cheeky few months.

The singer-songwriter shared a video hyping up her Yitty swimwear brand ... kicking it off by leaving little to the imagination in a hot pink bikini.

Lizzo says the bikini is her new uniform ... talking up her tight top and bottoms that aren't too much like a thong -- but, still show off enough backside to tantalize anyone else soaking up the sun.

She then whips out a couple one-pieces ... which Lizzo says will make anyone look great, even if they're not comfortable showing off as much skin as she is.

Check out the vid to see it all ... and listen too -- 'cause Lizzo shows off her razor-sharp wit as much as she shows off her curves in the clip.

This is Lizzo's first summer since shocking fans with her fitness gains in September ... so, we imagine a whole lotta Yitty fun in the sun over the next few months.

Lizzo's shown off her figure in quite a few IG posts over the last eight months ... flexing mesh leggings, tight jeans, and a bikini or two.