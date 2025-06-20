Lizzo's weight-loss transformation has shocked many of her fans ... especially after she admitted that she'd tried Ozempic during an interview with Trisha Paytas.

The thing is, the Grammy-winning songwriter's been pretty open about the steps she's gone through to shed much of her weight over the past few years.

We're going to take a look back at how she tightened up her form so flawlessly and started feeling Good As Hell over the past few years.

Lizzo Says She Began Working Out Consistently In 2015

Lizzo revealed she'd been working on her figure in a video that was shared on her TikTok account in June of 2020. The hitmaker, who shot the video while using a stationary bike, claimed to have been working out "consistently for the last five years."

However, she insisted that she wasn't trying to impress anyone with her interest in fitness -- she was just trying to get to a point where she felt comfortable with her own figure.

Lizzo also added that she was trying to achieve "my ideal body type" and that her fans wouldn't have a say in the matter.

Lizzo Became More "Methodical" With Her Workouts In 2023

The songwriter began changing her approach to working out in 2023, when she started dropping weight in considerable amounts.

Lizzo opened up to the New York Times the following year and stated that she had been employing a "methodical" approach to fitness that allowed her to "put some love into my body."

While she admitted that the process had been going slowly, she assured her fans that she was prioritizing consistency over fast results. She also gave a bit of insight into how she had achieved her new figure ... and singled out walking and Pilates as two of her preferred workout techniques.

She Reached A Major Milestone In Her Fitness Journey In 2025

Lizzo wowed fans in January of 2025 when she revealed that she had "reached my weight release goals" in an Instagram post. The performer shared a screenshot from a fitness app to show that she had been able to shed an impressive 16% of her body weight.

Lizzo also revealed that her BMI, or Body Mass Index, had gone down by 10.5 points.

She added that she wanted her weight loss to serve as an example of how hard work pays off and added that she was ready to set "new goals."

Lizzo Admitted She Tried Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs

While many of Lizzo's fans had remained supportive of her throughout her fitness journey, there were many who openly questioned if she had been using weight-loss drugs to supplement her hard work in the gym.

The performer alluded to the rumors in various social media posts, and she called out a fan for suggesting that she was utilizing both Ozempic -- and cocaine! -- in a set of photos she shared on Instagram in January of 2024.

However, she ultimately fessed up to using the celebrity-favorite medication during an episode of the "Just Trish" podcast ... stating she had "tried everything" in order to change her figure.

Lizzo went on to say, while she had utilized Ozempic, as well as other GLP-1 drugs, she felt like they mainly served to curb her appetite.

The performer added that she had adopted a "mind-over-matter" approach to her diet that ultimately made the jab obsolete.

She also revealed she'd moved away from a vegan diet, where she had been consuming 3,000-5,000 calories daily, as a major factor in her weight loss.

She Leaned On Her Boyfriend For Support While Losing Weight

While Lizzo's come to appreciate the support her fans have given her during her yearslong fitness journey, there's one person that she feels makes the most impact -- her boyfriend, Myke Wright.

The singer, who's been involved with her partner ever since 2021, opened up during an episode of "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" and said when she first began losing weight, he was there to keep her down-to-earth about her fitness journey.

She recalled that "at first I was like, 'Oh my gosh I lost five pounds,' and he was like, 'Where did it go?'"