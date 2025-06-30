Lizzo Shows Off Summer Curves in Denim for 'Cowgirl Lizzo' Photo Shoot
"It's Cowgirl Lizzo reporting for duty!!!"
Singer Lizzo delivered quite the show with a head-to-toe denim look -- showcasing her curves in a plunging zip-up top paired with some daisy-dukes ... Yeehaw!
The all-star look -- which debuted on the star's Instagram -- was graffiti-ed with "Cowgirl Lizzo" on the front and "hoe" on her backside.
As if one post wasn't enough to drop millions of jaws, Lizzo proceeded to share a video with "COWGRRRL LIZZO REPORTING FA DUTY" -- strutting through a hotel hallway, with her hands on her hips and rockin' a pair of cowgirl boots!
Hats off to you Lizzo, you look fab! Check out our gallery and see the hot shots!