Lizzo Shows Off Summer Curves in Denim for 'Cowgirl Lizzo' Photo Shoot

By TMZ Staff
Lizzo's Hot Shots
"It's Cowgirl Lizzo reporting for duty!!!"

Singer Lizzo delivered quite the show with a head-to-toe denim look -- showcasing her curves in a plunging zip-up top paired with some daisy-dukes ... Yeehaw!

The all-star look -- which debuted on the star's Instagram -- was graffiti-ed with "Cowgirl Lizzo" on the front and "hoe" on her backside.

As if one post wasn't enough to drop millions of jaws, Lizzo proceeded to share a video with "COWGRRRL LIZZO REPORTING FA DUTY" -- strutting through a hotel hallway, with her hands on her hips and rockin' a pair of cowgirl boots!

Hats off to you Lizzo, you look fab! Check out our gallery and see the hot shots!