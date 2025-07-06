Lizzo Lounges in Red Swimsuit, Talks Appetite for Hot Dogs in New Vid

Play video content

Lizzo's hungry for more weenies even after the Fourth of July ... telling her fans her new ensemble makes her want another hot dog -- and, we don't think she means one ya put mustard on ordinarily.

The singer-songwriter shared a short clip to promote her Yitty swimwear line on Saturday ... and, she says her new swimsuit's makin' her HUNGRY.

Watch the vid ... Lizzo says she's hungry for a hot dog in the red one-piece -- with a tone that suggests food isn't the only thing on her mind.

Lizzo's been flaunting her body all over social media in the last few days ... sharing some before and after weight-loss pics to IG on Friday.

She posed in her undies in both photos ... and, fired off once again about rumors that she shot up with Ozempic instead of working her behind off to lose the weight.

Lizzo specifically drops her fav workouts in the comments ... so, fans should jump into pickleball, hiking and beach walks if they want a body like hers!

