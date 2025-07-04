Lizzo Details Weight Loss with Candid Before and After Underwear Photos

Lizzo is boldy reminding haters that the 'Truth Hurts' ... 'cause she just stripped down to her underwear to show off her weight loss and detail exactly how she slimmed down.

Check out her dramatic before-and-after photos posted on Instagram Thursday -- she's got nothing to hide as she bares it all to flaunt her thinner frame.

In her caption, she put her foot down against those Ozempic accusations ... and said lymphatic massages have been a huge help with shedding 16% of her body fat -- specifically thanking spa owner Flávia Lanini for helping her stay on track with her weight loss and health journey.

Lizzo holds nothing back ... telling fans her slim-down is the real deal. She notes ... "I work my ass off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full fat sodas & potato chips."

The "Juice" hitmaker also said she's taken a liking to pickleball, hiking and beach walks to keep her active -- and a monthly detox to help her stay on track. Furthermore, she says she gets "holistic body work" as well as wood therapy.

For those who don't know, wood therapy involves rolling hand-held wooden tools over the body and is meant to reduce cellulite, help break down fat and promote blood circulation as well as smoother skin ... while lymphatic massages are supposed to help drain excess fluid from around the body, therefore reducing swelling. Such massages are also thought to help remove toxins.

Lizzo concluded her candid post with a message of triumph, writing ... "I’m so happy and proud of what I’ve done and no one can take that away from me."

As you know, the pop singer has been on her health journey since 2023 and announced in January she reached her goal weight.

Since then ... she's been eager to share updates about her process and show off her body transformation with a series of sizzling swimsuit shots.