Lizzo Wants Judge to Declare 'Truth Hurts' Not Shared with Ex-Cowriters

Lizzo's going to war -- a legal war -- with three songwriters who've been making a lot of noise, claiming they wrote parts of her #1 hit ... but Lizzo says that's BS.

Lizzo filed legal docs Wednesday in federal court asking a judge to declare the 3 men have no copyright on "Truth Hurts," and no right to share in the song's immense profits.

You've probably seen this bubbling up on social media. One of the songwriters -- Justin Raisen -- has claimed he cowrote a song called "Healthy" with Lizzo last year. He claims Lizzo lifted the signature lyric, "I just took a DNA test turns out I'm 100% that bitch" from "Healthy."

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lizzo says that line is actually from a 2017 tweet that became a popular meme -- and that's why she decided to sing it on the 'Truth' demo. On social media, Lizzo said producer Ricky Reed was the only other person in the room when she wrote 'Truth.'

She says Justin and his brother, Jeremiah, and their reps have on at least 2 occasions acknowledged in writing they have no claim to 'Truth.'

Lizzo suspects they are trying to set up an "opportunistic" lawsuit to cash in on her hit ... which has been #1 for 7 weeks.