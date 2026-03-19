Comedian Mark Normand Says Taylor Swift Might Need BBL for Travis Kelce's Sake

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Comedian Mark Normand's got a tip for Taylor Swift ... not one we think she'll take, but nonetheless, he's suggesting she take drastic measures to measure up to one of Travis Kelce's exes.

Mark dropped this hot take during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week ... and made it pretty clear he thinks Trav's ex-gf Kayla Nicole offers way more in the curves department.

The comic described Taylor's body as being more surfboard-like, and suggested she needs a Brazilian butt lift to catch up to Kayla's booty.

His words, NOT ours. Good luck with the Swifties, Mark!

He even wondered how Travis went from Kayla to Taylor ... saying they have two completely different body types.

Shannon tried to reel Mark in ... saying as long as Travis is happier with Taylor than he was with Kayla, that's all that matters.