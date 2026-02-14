Travis Kelce's Podcast Account Posts Valentine's Day Card Referencing Taylor Swift's 'Wood'

Travis Kelce's love was the key that opened Taylor Swift's thighs ... and he's looking to pass that on this Valentine's Day in the form of a virtual card!

See it for yourself -- the official X account for "New Heights" -- Travis and Jason Kelce's hit podcast -- shared a photo of a grinning Kelce from the podcast on a red background.

The card reads, "Wood you be my Valentine?" ... and features a prominent redwood tree in the upper left corner.

"New Heights" also dropped another Taylor-related post ... featuring her and Travis during their podcast appearance together in August -- with "Be my loaf story" and a bread emoji appearing on it as well. For people who aren't fans, she's an avid bread baker.

As you know ... Taylor's song "Redwood" caught fans' attention when she dropped it last year for its clear references to Travis and his you-know-what.

Some of her fans praised the track -- and even flooded a birthday tribute to Travis with NSFW jokes ... while others, like Dave Portnoy, said the song made them uncomfortable.