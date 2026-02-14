Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce's Podcast Account Posts Valentine's Day Card Referencing Taylor Swift's 'Wood'

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift 'Wood' You Be My Valentine???

By TMZ Staff
Published
travis kelce taylor swift valentines day card main getty x

Travis Kelce's love was the key that opened Taylor Swift's thighs ... and he's looking to pass that on this Valentine's Day in the form of a virtual card!

See it for yourself -- the official X account for "New Heights" -- Travis and Jason Kelce's hit podcast -- shared a photo of a grinning Kelce from the podcast on a red background.

travis kelce taylor swift valentine card 2
X / @newheightshow

The card reads, "Wood you be my Valentine?" ... and features a prominent redwood tree in the upper left corner.

travis kelce taylor swift valentine card 1
X / @newheightshow

"New Heights" also dropped another Taylor-related post ... featuring her and Travis during their podcast appearance together in August -- with "Be my loaf story" and a bread emoji appearing on it as well. For people who aren't fans, she's an avid bread baker.

As you know ... Taylor's song "Redwood" caught fans' attention when she dropped it last year for its clear references to Travis and his you-know-what.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
Launch Gallery
The Proposal Launch Gallery

Some of her fans praised the track -- and even flooded a birthday tribute to Travis with NSFW jokes ... while others, like Dave Portnoy, said the song made them uncomfortable.

Either way, it's clear Travis' tree made Taylor fall head over heels ... though we're not sure if this card is going to do the same for someone else!

Related articles