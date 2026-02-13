Donna Kelce Refuses To Pressure Travis As NFL Future Hangs In Balance

Play video content TMZSports.com

Travis Kelce’s NFL future is hanging in the balance … and Mama Kelce says the final call belongs to him!

Donna Kelce tells TMZ Sports she’s giving her superstar son total freedom as he weighs his options of returning to the Kansas City Chiefs, signing elsewhere in free agency or calling it a legendary career.

“You know, I just want him to do what he feels comfortable doing,” Donna told us this week outside LAX. “He’s gotta talk to people in his life to decide what he wants to do.”

“So I’m not sure. We’ll see what happens!!!”

Retirement chatter has followed the All-Pro tight end throughout the offseason ... with Kelce himself admitting he’s thinking about how much longer his body -- and mind -- want to handle the grind of NFL life.

Still, he’s also made it clear his love for football hasn’t disappeared ... saying last month on his "New Heights" podcast, "If my body can heal up, rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18, 20-21 week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat."

Kelce built a Hall of Fame résumé (he's a first ballot lock) over 13 seasons, helping lead the Chiefs to three championships ... but faces a crossroad as he balances the physical toll of the game with a booming life off the field alongside fiancée Taylor Swift.

Inside the Kelce family, there’s no pressure campaign pushing him toward one choice or the other. Donna made it clear her role is simple: support whatever decision Trav makes.