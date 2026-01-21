Travis Kelce's Instagram Flooded W/ Comments About Taylor Swift's Justin Baldoni Drama

Travis Kelce's Instagram has become a meeting point for Taylor Swift discourse ... with folks flooding his comment section after his fiancée's texts about the Justin Baldoni drama were revealed.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's phone had to have been buzzing due to Tuesday's development ... when legal documents, part of Blake Lively's deposition, suggested Swift may have been in on undermining Baldoni, even calling the actor a "bitch."

TMZ obtained the docs -- one of Swift's text messages, dated December 2024 and referencing Baldoni and a New York Times piece, said, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

Other text messages appear to contradict Swift's claims of being betrayed by Lively during her conflict with Baldoni ... and followers are hashing it out right on Kelce's page.

"I hope the Kelce family had no knowledge of TS wrongdoings," one person wrote, "otherwise it would be so disappointing that you two decided to get married. The Kelce family seems so sweet."

Several fans flooded Kelce's page with snake emojis referencing Taylor ... while others warned him to "run for the hills."

One commenter even advised Kelce to turn his comment section off after the Swift-Lively news broke, but for now, it remains open.