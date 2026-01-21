Taylor Swift Will Be Called as Hostile Witness in Lively vs. Baldoni

Taylor Swift may have dodged depositions in Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, but she will 100% be called as a witness by Baldoni if the case goes to trial ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge told us ... given the now-clear involvement of Taylor Swift in the raging dispute between Baldoni and Lively, the singer will be called to the stand to download the jury.

What's more ... we're told Baldoni will call Swift as a hostile witness. Translation: Taylor clearly had a bias against Baldoni, so his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, can really put her on the hot seat by asking leading questions.

TMZ broke the story ... new documents in the case show Swift was deeply involved in the dispute between Baldoni and Lively, clearly siding with Blake. It seems undeniable that the story Taylor's team was putting out -- that she had no involvement and was actually ambushed during a NYC penthouse showdown between Lively and Baldoni -- is B.S.

Taylor at one point texted Blake, "If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that's your ally not his."

Lively said in her deposition, "I sent Taylor the script on her way to my apartment because Justin was still there, and I asked her to read them ..." Taylor responded in text, "I'll do anything for you!"

In early December 2024, on the heels of the now-famous New York Times exposé, Taylor texted, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

The trial is set for May.