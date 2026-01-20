Blake Lively Says Justin Baldoni Humiliated Her in 'It Ends With Us' Birth Scene

Blake Lively says Justin Baldoni pushed for her to be practically nude for an "It Ends With Us" scene where she gives birth in a hospital ... and she says being spread-eagled on set with "barely covered genitalia" felt "violative and humiliating."

Excerpts from Blake's deposition from her legal war with Baldoni were unsealed Tuesday, and it's got a bunch of graphic details ... including her reaction to the nude birth scene, plus photos of her during the shoot with her bare legs spread wide open.

In her depo, Blake said on the day of the birth scene, Baldoni and 'IEWU' producer Jamey Heath insisted she simulate giving birth naked ... and she says Baldoni told her his wife tore her clothes off when giving birth to their children.

Blake says she told Baldoni she was never nude during the four times she gave birth to her kids, and she claims she requested her character wear a hospital gown ... the scene was set in a hospital.

She says Baldoni continued to press for nudity and insisted the prosthetic belly be visible ... and Blake says she felt "forced to compromise and ultimately agreed to simulate nudity from below the chest down, which we had not previously discussed or agreed to."

Blake says it took several hours to film the birth scene ... and she says, "At many points during filming, I was positioned on my back on a hospital bed, with my naked legs spread apart wide in stirrups, while non-essential crew passed by."

She says the only thing covering her besides a "strategically placed hospital gown" was a "small, thin and flat piece of black fabric to cover my genitalia."

Blake says production filmed several angles of her simulating giving birth, including from the side and from the front, with simulated nudity from her "lower half down." She claims, "I had to request a blanket to be given to me for privacy between takes, which was not always provided."

On the day of the birth scene, Blake says she learned the actor playing the OB/GYN was one of Baldoni's friends ... and she says the actor was "repeatedly positioned between my legs in close proximity to my barely covered genitalia."

Blake says, "I was extremely uncomfortable with the degree to which I was exposed during the Birth Scene, which felt violative and humiliating. That was amplified by having Baldoni's best friend acting between my legs, and his other best friend and the Film's financier visiting that day of all days."

She says she felt it was "inappropriate" for the financier, Steve Sarowitz, to visit the set on the day of the birthing scene.

What's more, Blake says the day after the birth scene was filmed, Heath showed her a video of a fully nude woman ... and says she thought it was a porno. Blake says she looked away and asked Heath to stop, and that's when he told her the video showed his wife giving birth.