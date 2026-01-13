Justin Baldoni Says Ryan Reynolds Info Should Not Be Sealed in Blake Lively Suit

Justin Baldoni says Blake Lively's request to seal the identities of the famous friends she confided in goes too far ... and she's only doing it because it paints her pals in a bad light.

The actor filed the objection to Lively's motion for sealing Monday ... arguing her motion goes well beyond what the law allows -- especially as it pertains to her husband Ryan Reynolds.

While Lively calls Reynolds an "innocent third party," Baldoni's team insists he involved himself with the production of "It Ends with Us" ... rewriting a scene of the film and arguing with Baldoni after he allegedly commented on Blake's weight.

Baldoni says Reynolds could be a key witness to the case ... far from the tangentially related third party his wife's lawyers are trying to present him as.

As with Reynolds, Baldoni also claims Blake's trying to hide the identity of other stars whom she allegedly "recruited as advocates on her behalf against the Wayfarer Parties in her attempt to take over the film."

Baldoni's team claims the identities of these stars are paramount to his defense ... and, they claim Lively had no issue divulging the names of other famous people in whom she apparently confided -- like Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, America Ferrera and others.

Play video content TMZ.com

The Wayfarer Studios team is asking the judge to reject a bulk of Lively's sealing requests.

As you know ... Lively filed her initial lawsuit against Baldoni -- in which she alleged sexual harassment, among other claims -- in late 2024. The case has progressed slowly, though we do know Blake was deposed with Justin in the room over the summer.