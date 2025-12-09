Justin Baldoni Lawyer Bryan Freedman Hopes for 'Right Result' In Blake Lively Case

Justin Baldoni Will Get Back to 'Great Man He Was' ...

Embattled actor-director Justin Baldoni is holding up as well as anyone could amid his messy court battle with Blake Lively ... at least according to his attorney Bryan Freedman.

We caught up with Freedman just as he was walking out of a hearing for the case in NYC today. He told us Baldoni is looking forward to reaching a positive resolution to the case.

According to Freedman, Baldoni is a "wonderful" and "meaningful" person, and "We're hopeful that when he gets the right result here, slowly he'll be back to the great man that he was."

The trial has been pushed back from March to May ... but oral argument for the summary judgement motions and oral argument for the motion for judgment on the pleadings are scheduled for January 22, according to sources close to the case.

Sources close to the case also tell TMZ ... the judge ordered the parties to contact a particular magistrate judge for settlement purposes.

Remember ... Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denies. In fact, he countersued for $400 million, alleging extortion and defamation, but that suit was dismissed.