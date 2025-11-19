Vin Diesel & Lawyer Bryan Freedman Get Big Win in Actor's Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Vin Diesel just landed a big win in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him ... a judge threw out the case before it went to trial.

As we previously reported ... Asta Jonasson, a former assistant on the "Fast Five" set, sued Diesel for actions she alleges he committed against her in Georgia in 2010.

According to the judge's ruling, obtained by TMZ, the case has been tossed out because it wasn't filed in Georgia, where the alleged incident was said to have taken place. In essence, the judge said Jonasson couldn't apply California laws to acts that allegedly happened in Georgia.

Remember ... this is the same case where Diesel's powerhouse attorney Bryan Freedman -- who also reps Justin Baldoni in his ongoing case with Blake Lively -- was accused of threatening to punch the plaintiff's attorney, Matthew Hale.

The alleged event took place during a deposition. Allegedly, Freedman and Hale got into a heated argument over Diesel flaking on his deposition dates, which allegedly escalated to Freedman calling Hale a "p***y" and feigning a punch at him, seemingly meant to intimidate Hale.

However, a source close to Freedman told TMZ this claim is total BS ... 'cause he says Hale was the aggressor in the situation -- claiming he leaned forward toward Bryan and started screaming at him when he found out Vin wouldn't be at the deposition.