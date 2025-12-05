Justin Baldoni Testified He Told Blake Lively He Was Circumcised
Justin Baldoni Yeah, I Told Blake I Was Circumcised ... And Ryan Reynolds Was There, Too!!!
The Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively legal battle just got even weirder ... Baldoni testified he told Lively he was circumcised, even though she didn't ask about his phallic status.
In a deposition transcript, obtained by TMZ, Justin describes a discussion with Blake about whether she and Ryan Reynolds' baby would be circumcised ... and says he shared with his "It Ends With Us" costar that he was snipped. He also said Ryan was "in and out of" that convo.
When attorney Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni if Lively had ever asked if he was circumcised, Baldoni answered, "Directly, no."
According to Baldoni, there were other people around as well -- specifically, 2 nannies, at least one assistant and possibly a housekeeper.
This comes as Baldoni's team has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit against him before the trial begins.
As we reported ... Lively and Baldoni are scheduled to face off at trial in March after she sued Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her on the set of 'It Ends,' and targeting her with online smears following her complaints of sexual harassment.
Baldoni countersued Lively, claiming he suffered $400 million in damages because she defamed him with her bogus allegations, but a judge dismissed that lawsuit in June, ruling Baldoni didn't have the right to sue for defamation over accusations written in a legal filing.