Justin Baldoni Testified He Told Blake Lively He Was Circumcised

The Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively legal battle just got even weirder ... Baldoni testified he told Lively he was circumcised, even though she didn't ask about his phallic status.

In a deposition transcript, obtained by TMZ, Justin describes a discussion with Blake about whether she and Ryan Reynolds' baby would be circumcised ... and says he shared with his "It Ends With Us" costar that he was snipped. He also said Ryan was "in and out of" that convo.

When attorney Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni if Lively had ever asked if he was circumcised, Baldoni answered, "Directly, no."

According to Baldoni, there were other people around as well -- specifically, 2 nannies, at least one assistant and possibly a housekeeper.

This comes as Baldoni's team has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit against him before the trial begins.

As we reported ... Lively and Baldoni are scheduled to face off at trial in March after she sued Baldoni for allegedly sexually harassing her on the set of 'It Ends,' and targeting her with online smears following her complaints of sexual harassment.