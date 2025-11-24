Blake Lively Shops at Trader Joe's Amid Expensive Legal War With Justin Baldoni, See Pics

Blake Lively is a fearless flyer ... because she's doing some shopping at Trader Joe's amid her expensive legal war with Justin Baldoni.

The "It Ends with Us" star was spotted shopping Saturday at the Trader Joe's in Westport, Connecticut ... which seems like an odd place to find a Hollywood star.

TJ's is super budget-friendly -- it's no Whole Foods or Erewhon, folks -- and on its face, it looks like Blake may be pinching pennies here as the legal bills from the Baldoni lawsuit continue to pile up.

Blake and Baldoni's legal war has been dragging on for about a year now ... and blood-sucking lawyers ain't exactly cheap. They love those billable hours, and Blake's certainly racked up her fair share as she battles Baldoni in court on multiple fronts.

Play video content TMZ.com