Blake Lively Scores Legal Win Over Crisis PR Firm in Justin Baldoni Legal Drama

Chalk up another legal win for Blake Lively in her never-ending drama with Justin Baldoni ... a defamation lawsuit filed against her by a crisis PR firm has just been thrown out of court.

Here's the deal ... Jed Wallace and his company, Street Relations Inc., filed suit against Blake in February 2025 after she named both parties, along with Baldoni, in her December 2024 California civil rights complaint for bad behavior related to the filming of "It Ends With Us."

The lawsuit was filed in Texas ... but, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, it was dismissed due to a lack of personal jurisdiction. Translation: the judge ruled Wallace didn't establish that the Texas court had the power to deal with the case.

Blake's rep tells TMZ ... "With this decision, all of the retaliatory lawsuits filed against Blake Lively by Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and their crisis communications and digital teams have been dismissed. Ms. Lively will have her day in court on her claims at the March trial in New York."