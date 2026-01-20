Taylor Swift Calls Justin Baldoni 'Bitch' In Text To Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is spinning the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni beef to look like she got betrayed by her former BFF, Blake ... but it looks like Taylor was all-in on crapping on Baldoni.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Taylor texted Blake in early December 2024, referencing Baldoni and the upcoming New York Times hit piece ... with Taylor texting, "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

The text message was revealed Tuesday as part of Blake's unsealed deposition.

According to the docs, Taylor was anything but an innocent bystander who was set up by Blake during her NYC penthouse showdown with Justin Baldoni. In fact, Taylor seemed to be involved in Blake's strategy, texting Blake, "If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that's your ally not his."

In Lively's deposition, she said, "I sent Taylor the script on her way to my apartment because Justin was still there, and I asked her to read them. I told her she didn't have to, I didn't want her to feel pressure to do that, but I hope that she would." Taylor responded in text, "I'll do anything for you!!" Lively said at the apartment, Taylor endorsed the revised draft.

After the penthouse meeting, Blake wrote to Taylor, "You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan. I kept remembering stuff -- You making s*** up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll." And then, referring to Justin, Lively wrote, "This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever."

This is in sharp contrast to the story from Taylor's team, that she was set up and betrayed by Lively when she showed up at the penthouse. Taylor's team made the point ... TS didn't know Justin was there and did not take sides.

And then there's this ... on May 17, 2024, Lively and Ryan Reynolds texted Matt and Lucy Damon, asking them to support Lively's cut of the film. Reynolds told them Baldoni was "a malignantly vein (sic), sociopathic FAUXminist with almost no sense of boundaries or shame. I cannot believe he hasn't gone to jail..."

The same day, Blake wrote Ben Affleck seeking his support. She described Baldoni as a "chaotic clown director" and said there were "wild HR issues on set."

Lively also tried enlisting Anna Wintour and Bradley Cooper in her battle against Baldoni.

And there's more ... on May 30, 2024 Blake was informed by the President of Sony Motion Pictures, who told Blake Baldoni's cut of the movie did better in audience testing. Blake responded, "Spoke with Colleen (the author of "It Ends with Us"). She feels like I do, still full steam ahead with my cut ... it's done from my perspective, from Colleen's and from Taylor's."