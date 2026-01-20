'It Ends With Us' Actresses Back Up Lively's 'False Ally' Claims About Baldoni

As Blake Lively continues her legal battle against her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni concerning alleged inappropriate behavior, we now have evidence several more women associated with the film's production had huge issues with Baldoni at the time.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, text messages sent by one of the film's stars, Jenny Slate, show she didn't want to do anything with Justin or his "truly unprofessional" business partner Jamey Heath back in 2023 -- the year the film began production.

Slate wrote, "This has really been a disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel this way, and Blake and I have both complained directly to Ange [production executive Andrea Giannetti] at Sony (and they agree w us btw). Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist' ... like ... honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is."

She continued ... "I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude. He's the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist."

Later in a deposition, Slate is quoted as saying, "Justin and Jamey freak me out." According to the deposition transcript, Slate was concerned about how much "crap" Lively had to take from Justin and Jamey, and accused the two men of telling "weird lies."

Additionally, an email sent from "It Ends With Us" author Colleen Hoover to Sony on July 14, 2024, shows that she was reluctant to show up at the premiere.

She wrote, "Am I going to be comfortable if Justin is there? No, things are beyond uncomfortable at this point."

Actress Isabela Ferrer was asked in a deposition about filming an intimate scene involving two teenagers, after which she says Baldoni commented on it being "hot" ... Ferrer said "It didn't feel appropriate in a work environment," and didn't feel like a note about her acting, saying it was out of place and "personal."

Lively's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, spoke to TMZ regarding this newly unsealed evidence, saying, “In his TedTalk to promote his brand as an advocate for women, Justin Baldoni said we must ‘listen to the women’...even if what they are saying is against you.’ See how he actually reacts in the bombshell new evidence released for the first time, which includes sworn testimony and contemporaneous messages from numerous women who actually worked with him.”

She added ... “The newly unsealed evidence shows the concerns of Ms. Lively and others were documented in real-time as early as Spring 2023, and Wayfarer understood them as 'sexual harassment' concerns. The evidence also documents how Wayfarer refused to investigate, but instead attempted to 'bury' Ms. Lively and others who spoke up through retaliation."

Remember ... Lively sued Baldoni and several of his associates over alleged sexual harassment and retaliation, seeking $161 million in damages back in November 2024. Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit, which was dismissed. Their next court date is set for January 22.