Justin Baldoni Claimed Blake Lively Set Him Up by Refusing Body Double for Sex Scenes

Justin Baldoni claimed Blake Lively was setting him up "for a trap" during the filming of sex scenes in their film "It Ends With Us" ... according to private messages unveiled in new court documents.

The papers, obtained by TMZ, contain a correspondence Baldoni allegedly sent to his former agent Danny Greenberg, venting about working with Lively.

In the message, Baldoni complained he just had a "really really bad week," writing, "She had the audacity to email me directly and invite me to a meeting at her house alone if I chose."

Baldoni went on to allege Lively refused to use a body double for sex scenes, writing, "Sony and [producer Todd Black] have to jump in to make sure that happens because that's just setting me up for a trap."

He added that Lively rejected all his storyboards and requested they keep their clothes on "for the big love scene" -- an idea Baldoni called "just ridiculous."

Play video content TMZ.com

The message is dated December 30, 2023, which would have been 5 days before Baldoni, Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and studio reps had an "all-hands" meeting to go over Lively's list of protections to be met before production could resume following the WGA and SAG strikes.

Sources close to Lively tell TMZ, "These messages were sent only after Blake had laid out in detail the numerous ways that Baldoni and [business partner Jamey Heath] had created a hostile work environment on the set, after they agreed to more than a dozen 'protections' for the safety of the cast and crew."

Play video content

They added, "The text chain underscores Baldoni’s retaliatory intent ... Confronted with accountability for his own conduct, Baldoni became fixated on the perceived threat Blake posed and went to extraordinary lengths to try to bury her."