Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Improvised Kissing Him, Wants Lawsuit Tossed

Justin Baldoni says Blake Lively improvised kissing him in a scene that was eventually deleted from the final cut of their film, "It Ends With Us," and that's one of the reasons he wants her lawsuit against him dismissed before the trial begins.

Part of Lively's lawsuit accuses Baldoni of kissing her during scenes where the script did not call for it ... but in new docs, he fires back that Blake herself did that to him during a hospital scene.

Justin actually included the scene in an exhibit attached to the suit ... and he claims the video proves she improvised the brief kiss. According to the docs, Justin says what's most appalling is, although he was directing, he claims Blake had rewritten this part of the script, and it didn't include any lip lock.

Baldoni says this particular scene was filmed after a January 2024 meeting between both his and Lively's camps to discuss her sexual harassment allegations ... and, at that time, they'd both agreed there would be NO further improvisation.

Translation: We agreed to stick to the script, but Blake broke that agreement ... according to Justin, at least.

In the docs, Baldoni makes a big deal about who was really running the show on the 'Ends' set, pointing out Lively "exercised control at every turn" ... including filming locations, scheduling and script writing and editing.

His point is, Blake was a boss ... so she doesn't get the same protections, under the law, as an employee -- and, that's another reason Justin wants the judge to toss the suit.