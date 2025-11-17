Justin Baldoni Jokes 'Sorry, I Missed the Sexual Harassment Training' on Set, Watch Clip

Play video content

Justin Baldoni made an offhanded remark as the cast of "It Ends With Us" was getting ready to shoot a scene ... he says, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training" -- but it was a joke about the wardrobe for the scene.

The video was filed as an exhibit by Wayfarer -- the studio run by Justin -- in his ongoing legal dispute with co-star Blake Lively.

The video shows Blake, Justin, and other background actors prepping for a bar scene.

You see Blake, Justin, and Jenny Slate at a table. There's a lot of casual talk and, in the middle of it, you see and hear Justin say the word "sexy" while looking in Blake's direction.

In a motion filed by Baldoni, his attorney says the use of that word "was entirely unremarkable." He notes Blake was "not scantily clad" ... in fact, she was wearing a fleece onesie, as were all the actors in the scene.

Moments later, Justin says, "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training" while looking in Jenny's direction ... and then rolls his eyes. In the filing, Baldoni's team says Justin was apologizing "if his remark was inappropriate." They also claim Blake responded, "All good," however, we can't hear that in the video.

As you know, Blake is suing Justin for sexual harassment on the set, an allegation Justin strongly denies.

The entire clip is more than 8 minutes long, but it doesn't appear there's anything else relevant to the case besides the exchange about the word "sexy."