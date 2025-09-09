Justin Baldoni Faces Another Person's Harassment Claims in Blake Lively Trial

New Harassment Claims from Another Person Who May Testify At Lively Trial

Blake Lively isn't the only person claiming that Justin Baldoni harassed them ... we've learned there's another person who may end up testifying in court with similar allegations.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the person -- whose name has been redacted -- says they had "repeated, negative interactions with Mr. Baldoni and his associates, including verbal abuse by Mr. Baldoni."

A source with knowledge tells TMZ … the person worked on different project with JB, not "It Ends with Us" ... and they're likely to testify against Justin in Blake's trial.

The new accuser claims Justin was not "permitted on set during the majority of production as a result of those experiences." The person also says they requested Baldoni "not be involved in marketing or public relations efforts."

Blake's trial is currently scheduled to begin March 9 in a federal courthouse in New York.

Blake's also now requesting Justin pay her attorney fees, and a rep for Lively tells us ... "California law expressly prohibits suing victims who speak out against sexual harassment or retaliation, whether in court or in the press. The statute also includes a mandatory fee-shifting provision, requiring those who file frivolous defamation claims to pay damages."

Lively's rep adds ... "The Wayfarer Parties' failed plan to sue Blake Lively 'into oblivion' has only created greater liability for them, and rightly so."