Blake Lively's Deposition Pushed to July 31 After Jed Wallace is Dismissed From Lawsuit

Blake Lively’s highly anticipated deposition in her legal fight with Justin Baldoni has been pushed back ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the proceedings will now take place on July 31 ... and sources with direct knowledge tell us it was a mutual decision.

Our sources say the depo was postponed because Jed Wallace -- a social media guru -- was dismissed from the lawsuit due to jurisdictional reasons. He was dismissed without prejudice, so Lively can refile if she chooses to do so.

We're told both sides need time to look over the amended complaint, which could impact the deposition ... so, they pushed it back.

A spokesperson for Lively tells TMZ ... Blake respects the court's decision to dismiss Wallace from the lawsuit for jurisdictional reasons -- adding it "has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace's role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere.”

Lively's team adds they are evaluting their "numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable."

The court’s decision marks a temporary pause in the escalating drama involving Lively and Baldoni, and the Wayfarer Parties .. which began at the end of last year when Lively accused Baldoni and his production company of orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

The deposition has stoked ire on both sides ... with Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, offering to hold it in public at Madison Square Garden for the whole world to see. There has also been an argument over which lawyers' office to hold the depo at.