Blake Lively Wins Deposition Location Battle in Baldoni Legal War

Blake Lively's legal war with Justin Baldoni will reach a new level on Thursday when the actress is deposed ... but she just won a battle about where it'll go down.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Blake gets to choose where her depo takes place when she's grilled by Justin's legal team, headed by Bryan Freedman, the judge ruled. What's more ... JB's team has to disclose who'll be in the room ahead of the deposition.

TMZ broke the news that Blake asked the judge to make a ruling on the deposition location -- which we're told will be her lawyer's office -- after Freedman suggested live-streaming Blake's deposition from Madison Square Garden.

In her request, Blake also expressed concern Justin's camp would try to harass her by getting her to walk through paparazzi on her way to the deposition ... which was far more likely at a location picked and controlled by JB's team.

Of course, there was major pushback from Baldoni's team ... telling the judge Blake shouldn't be allowed to dictate the terms of her deposition just 'cause she's super famous. JB's team argued allowing the depo at the other office puts them at a disadvantage ... since they'll need to consult with hundreds of pages of notes -- and may need a conference room of their own mid-depo to chat in private.

The judge seemed to address that concern in Monday's ruling ... making it clear arrangements needed to be made for JB's team to have a "dedicated computer and the ability to print and copy documents."