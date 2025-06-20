Blake Lively Asks Court to Force Baldoni's Wayfarer Execs to Comply With Subpoenas

Summer's Here ... Let Those Subpoenas For Wayfarer Execs Shine!!!

Blake Lively is doling out subpoenas like Oprah Winfrey gives out cars.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Blake filed motions to compel subpoenas against a bunch of executives at Justin Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer.

All told, Blake subpoenaed 8 folks at Wayfarer. The docs say Blake served third-party subpoenas back in March, and now she's asking the court for some help enforcing the subpoenas.

Blake's subpoenas involve Wayfarer execs Ashmi Elizabeth Dang, Ahmed Musiol, Mitz Toskovic, Tera Hanks, AJ Marbory, Jennifer Benson, Shekinah Reese, and Jarriesse Blackmon.

You get a subpoena, and you get a subpoena and you get a subpoena ... like we said, this feels like an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

The subpoenas are part of Blake's legal war with Baldoni and the never-ending drama on "It Ends With Us."

Play video content TMZ.com