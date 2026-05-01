'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa's Alleged Texts to BF Revealed in Court

Netflix reality star Louis Russell -- who is dating Huda Mustafa of "Love Island USA" -- has been in a court battle with his baby mama, Nicole Olivera ... who submitted alleged texts from Huda crashing out as evidence ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Nicole showed the judge a ton of messages she claims Huda sent Louis ... showing Huda freaking out about her BF not answering.

In one screenshot, Huda allegedly writes to her BF, "IM LOSING MY MIND. I CAN’T … LOUIS HOW CAN U DO THIS. HOWWW. U DONT POVE ME. YOU DONT LOVE ME. U WANT ME TO DIE. U WANTED THIS. I HOPE UR SORRY."



“I’m not going to be in this lifetime without you,” she allegedly wrote in one text. “I’m not. I can’t do it. I am losing my mind right now and i need to see u. I have never felt like this like genuinely wanting to die. I dont think u understand how much u meant to me and i thought i meant the same.”

She added, “who are u withhh. Where the are u. Are u w a bitch. Where r u.”

In another undated alleged text, Huda wrote, “I’m sorry I lied about what I lied about but I was always honest.” She continued, “Bye my sweet handsome man, your beautiful girl loves u more than anyone you’ll ever know.”

Later, Huda allegedly told Louis, “I’m going to ur baby moms house. In the uber now. I’m about to be at niks. Why are you not answering?”

She says Huda then sent Louis a screenshot of her Uber app showing she was on the way to his ex’s home, apparently believing he was with his ex, writing, “r u cheating on me??? ARE U CHEATINH ON ME. I remember where u told me her window was.”

Huda then allegedly sent a photo of herself outside Nicole's building. “I’m standing here until u come out. I’m not leaving … u don’t love me … u never did.”

In her petition for a restraining order, Nicole claimed Huda broke into her apartment complex because she believed Louis was present.

In the alleged texts, Huda also sent a photo of the stairway in the alleged complex. She said, “I’m in the apartment so either u see me rn or im knocking at every door.”

“It’s 1:30am and u expect me to believe ur not w a bitch??? U never don’t answer this much,” she said. “LOUIS WHY R U SLEEPONG AT UR BABY MOMS. WHY R U DOPING THIS TO ME.”

Nicole also included a photo allegedly showing Huda outside her apartment building on the night in question.

In her paperwork, Nicole said she called the police on Feb 21. Nicole was granted a temporary restraining order, which instructed Huda to stay 100 yards away from Nicole and her child.