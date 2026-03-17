Huda Mustafa Says Claims Are 'Not True' After BF's Baby Mom Restraining Order

"Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa is firing back to a recent restraining order her boyfriend's baby mom filed against her.

The reality star posted on her Instagram story a picture of a punching bag, along with the text ... "I'm aware of what's being said and it's not true. I'm handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me."

As we reported ... Nicole Olivera -- the mother of Louis Russell's child -- claims Huda showed up at her L.A. apartment and forced her way into the building last month

A judge subsequently signed off on a temporary restraining order ... and now Huda is barred from getting within 100 yards of Nicole, her son, or their home.

But sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Huda has never been in contact with Nicole, nor has she ever threatened Nicole or Nicole and Louis' child. If anything, our sources say Nicole has prevented Huda from meeting or speaking with the child, seemingly out of envy since Huda and Louis began their relationship.

Additionally, our sources claim Nicole has made hateful and false statements about Huda and Huda’s child, despite Huda never having spoken negatively about anyone's kid.

According to our sources, the allegations that Huda threatened her own child are entirely false, and both Huda and Louis are attentive parents who consistently prioritize their children above all else.