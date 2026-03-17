Louis Russell's Baby Mama Details Huda Mustafa Restraining Order Background

"Love Island USA" star Huda Mustafa is catching some serious heat from her boyfriend's baby mom, who recently filed a restraining order against the reality star ... and that baby mama is now speaking out to share her side of the events leading up to the legal action.

Nicole Olivera -- the mother of Louis Russell's child -- tells TMZ the situation escalated back on February 21 around 1:30 AM … when she claims Huda showed up uninvited to her home.

According to Nicole, Huda allegedly took an Uber to Nicole's L.A. apartment, where she lives with her son, and trespassed by forcing her way into the building ... which Nicole says was captured on surveillance video. She insists she never gave Huda access, either verbally or physically.

Nicole claims Huda had been sending alarming messages for hours leading up to the incident ... allegedly threatening to harm herself and saying she “would not be here tomorrow” after landing at LAX earlier that day.

She tells us Huda later confronted Louis and demanded he swear on their son's life that he'd never leave her ... Nicole tells us, "I never wanted my son in the public eye, especially involved in anything negative."

Nicole says the entire situation had nothing to do with her or her son ... and she’s now focused solely on protecting her child, which is why she's taking legal action. She adds she "doesn't want drama, a response, or even an apology" just privacy and safety for her family.

Still, Nicole says she remains empathetic, adding this is an “extremely unfortunate situation for everybody involved” … while emphasizing her son's safety will always come first.

Nicole says ... "I pray for her mental health."

We broke the story that Louis' baby mom filed a restraining order against Huda, a judge has since signed off on a temporary restraining order ... and now Huda is barred from getting within 100 yards of Nicole, her son, and their home.