'Love Island' Duo Iris Kendall and TJ Palma Heat Up in Hawaii

By TMZ Staff
Published
Former exes Iris Kendall and TJ Palma are back and better than ever ... according to these wildly sexy pics they shared from Hawaii!

Before you click through our gallery of the "Love Island" stars' wild and romantic couple's vacay, test your knowledge of the dating show with our quick quiz!

The two proved Season 7 wasn't a total wash ... making out on the beach and popping champagne in their hotel room.

0218-Iris-Kendall-TJ-Palmer-Hawaii-Vacay-Sub1

Check out the gallery for some of their more-intimate and less-clothed pics!

