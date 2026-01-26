'Love Island USA' JaNa Craig Shows Off Bikini Body in Dubai

One thing you can always count on from "Love Island USA" stars -- they’re gonna crank the heat way up, and JaNa Craig is living proof!

If you’re ready for your jaw to hit the floor, feast your eyes on these IG pics of JaNa absolutely owning it in a tiny gold string bikini in Dubai -- and LBR, that city did not need any extra heat.

It wasn’t just one shot either -- JaNa served up a full photoshoot, striking pose after pose to show off those perfectly sculpted curves.

And from the looks of it, she was very much in her element -- making it crystal clear to ex Kenny Rodriguez exactly what he’s missing ... and yeah, we’re guessing he’s kicking himself hard right now.