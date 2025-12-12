'Love Island USA' Stars Chelley Bissainthe & Ace Greene Break Up

Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Green's love couldn't survive off the island ... because the two reality television stars have broken up.

Chelley announced her split from her fellow "Love Island USA" Season 7 standout on Page Six Radio ... after the show hosts asked her several questions about how her relationship with Ace was progressing.

Check out the clip ... Chelley offers some non-committal answers at first -- telling the hosts they aren't moving in together, but adding Ace is doing well. However, the hosts seem to pick up on the awkwardness ... and they offer to move on before Chelley just straight-up tells them it's over between her and Ace.

Chelley calls the decision to break up a tough one ... but adds sometimes loving someone means letting them go. She calls the breakup mutual, and she says there are certain details about their relationship she wants to keep to herself.

The couple's relationship was never for the public, Chelley makes clear ... they got together because they loved each other -- so, they weren't going to stay in it just because fans shipped the pair.

As for moving forward, Chelley says she wishes Ace the best ... and she's taking this time to grow.

Chelley and Ace coupled up from early on in Season 7 of the show ... which led to some ire among fans, because the two revealed on the first episode that they had actually met years before. Some accused the pair of simply getting together to try to win the show ... but the two always maintained they only had one meeting at a club way before production, were mutual friends on Instagram, and they weren't up to anything nefarious.