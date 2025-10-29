'Love Island USA' Star Pepe Garcia Pours Body Shots on Men During Night Out

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love Island USA" hunk Pepe Garcia might be off the island ... but he’s still serving up the love -- literally -- pouring body shots on a wild night out!

The party popped off Tuesday at a Dave & Buster’s in L.A. ... where Pepe took his responsibility seriously -- aiming the alcohol straight for the belly buttons of "Too Hot to Handle"s Joey Joy, and Tony Alejandro from Netflix’s "The Mole" and "Battle Camp."

Once the booze was flowing, a pack of hyped-up women swarmed in ... one even scored a cheek kiss before diving in to slurp up the shot!

All in all, it looked like a wild night ... and seems Pepe’s keeping things fun and breezy these days, especially after admitting to us he’s had a tough time finding love since leaving the villa.