‘Love Island USA’ Winner Marco Donatelli Supports Villa Veteran Pepe Garcia

Marco Donatelli has been one of the few "Love Island USA" winners to successfully stay together with his coupled-up partner ... and he tells us he's firmly in Pepe Garcia's corner -- who recently revealed to us his own 'LI' relationship is donezo.

We caught up with the twin-like island lads in Beverly Hills ... they tell us they met through the island grapevine -- Marco is the show's Season 5 winner, and Pepe was a finalist on Season 7 -- and they've been leaning on each other for support after time in the villa.

Marco and his fiancée Hannah Wright announced their engagement back in May, and he shares there aren't any locked-in wedding plans just yet ... but he's ready to get the ball rolling in the kid department.

MD also says his new bestie Pepe will without a doubt be a part of the wedding shindig ... so this newfound brotherhood is definitely for life.

Check the clip ... Marco reveals he was actually the one to reach out to Pepe and offer his support in navigating the unique post-villa life experience.

Pepe adds that's been super helpful, and their friendship immediately clicked.

