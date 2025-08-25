'Love Island USA' Reunion, Amaya and Bryan Address Cheating Rumors

The long-awaited 'Love Island USA' season 7 reunion is finally upon us ... and the drama certainly didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling because beloved winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales started us off with confronting cheating rumors circling online.

The dynamic duo -- who coupled up midway through the season -- had remained relatively low-key after filming wrapped ... until videos surfaced on social media of Bryan out at a club, raising questions about their relationship status.

The speculation came to a head during the reunion, when host Andy Cohen wasted no time diving into the online criticism ... asking Bryan to walk us through what exactly went down that night -- while Amaya is seen giggling and visibly nervous.

Bryan denied any wrongdoing, claiming the public is just trying to throw any hate his way -- and with the "cheating" video, he notes he was actually paid to be there ... so this was him tapping into his prior bartending experience -- but he admits he had a lapse of judgment when he decided to go around pouring shots.

Cohen then turned the heat up a notch by directly questioning Bryan's fellow Islander -- Chris Seeley -- who was reportedly with him the night this all went down.

Chris kept it light and dismissive, saying he "didn’t see s**t" -- which got a laugh from the room -- but when asked if he was there for Bryan after the rumors sparked, Chris confirmed that he shared wise words of advice to his island bro ... saying he can’t control what people say because they know the truth, so speculation doesn't mean a thing.

Amaya then addressed the situation head-on, making it clear that cheating was not part of their story ... explaining that Bryan and her have kept their relationship private and focused, and have been working through things as a team -- tunnel-visioned on their own journey.

Bryan echoed her line in the sand, saying that their relationship has a solid foundation of comfortability and is continuing to grow.

Last we saw them was out New York when Bryan shut down any speculation that he'd be interested in anyone else other than his Amaya Papaya.