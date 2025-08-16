NYC Mayor Eric Adams Shouts Out 'Love Island USA' Winner Amaya Espinal

Play video content TMZ.com

Amaya Espinal's "Love Island USA" win was a no-brainer, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams ... after all, she's from the true love island -- The Bronx!

We caught up with the 110th mayor in NYC's history Friday afternoon ... and, we asked him how he feels about Espinal -- an NYC native -- finding love on the hit reality show and taking home the $100K cash prize along with Bryan Arenales.

Adams jokes that Espinal knows what love is because she's from the NYC borough ... a love island in and of itself.

He adds the savvy street smarts from the area can't hurt either.

As you know ... Amaya and Bryan won the seventh season of the hit show last month -- beating out Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen for the top spot and the money.

Adams also talked a bit about his plan to clean up New York's streets... so, watch the clip all the way through to hear what he wants to see from the City That Never Sleeps.