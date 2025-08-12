First Look at 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Cast Arriving at Reunion

Play video content TMZ.com

Some of your favorite bombshells have entered the studio! That's right -- the "Love Island USA" Season 7 cast began filming the reunion episode Tuesday in New York -- and TMZ has a first glimpse of their arrivals ... with some notable folks missing.

Check out our footage ... the cast was dressed to the nines to relive their time in the villa at the reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen -- who has already said he isn't holding back on digging for the dirt!

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall are seen hand in hand and appear giddy to get the show on the road ... proving their love is still going strong.

They weren't the only couple displaying their love outside the island -- Chelley and Ace are pictured walking side by side with smiles reaching from ear to ear.

However ... Clarke is seen walking in separately from boo Taylor -- perhaps hinting they couldn't make their connection last long distance.

And we can't forget about reality icon Ariana Madix ... she looks thrilled for filming -- but she still had some glamming up to do as she strolled in wearing some slacks and a sweatshirt.

While we didn't catch Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley or Belle-a Walker heading in for filming ... Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, and winners Bryan Arenales & Amaya Espinal were spotted arriving at the Manhattan studio separately from the rest.

Play video content TMZ Studios

If the reunion is anything like Season 7, fans can expect explosive drama.

Play video content Chicks in the Office

Remember -- Yulissa Escobar was booted from the show in the second episode after clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced online. Cierra exited the villa just a week before the finale over backlash from her past social media posts as well.